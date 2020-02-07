Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.26. 9,580,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,774. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

