Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will post $137.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.80 million. Actuant reported sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year sales of $590.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $594.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $607.61 million, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $617.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter worth $3,961,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000.

NASDAQ:EPAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 290,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,984. Actuant has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

