AdEx Price Up 12.4% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. AdEx has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $560,050.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

