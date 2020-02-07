Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Adient have outpformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped the company create a strong market position. It also continues to evaluate options to refinance the existing credit facilities for longer-term financial flexibility. The company is also making efforts to stabilize its business which is likely to improve performance. However, the firm’s heavy foreign sales mix exposes it to global economic slowdown. Sagging foreign sales and production are expected to adversely impact Adient's foreign revenue mix. Passenger car sales in Europe and China are weak amid economic weakness and so is the demand for Adient’s products. Its high leverage is also a cause of concern. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.94.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Adient has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

