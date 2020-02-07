ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -76.60%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

