Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,266 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $46,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after buying an additional 358,324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,239. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

