Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACM. Bank of America raised Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

ACM stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. Aecom has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aecom by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 256,296 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Aecom by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aecom by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aecom by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

