AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:AEWL)

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AEWL opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. AEW UK Long Lease REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.25 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.76.

About AEW UK Long Lease REIT

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

