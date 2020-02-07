AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. AGCO updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $69.09. 1,626,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68.

Get AGCO alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.