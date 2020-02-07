Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.