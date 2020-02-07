AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Shares Up 1%

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75, 13,955 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

