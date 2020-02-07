AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.42 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, OKEx and Binance. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx, AirSwap, Gatecoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.