Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Get Akorn alerts:

AKRX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

AKRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.83. Akorn has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akorn (AKRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.