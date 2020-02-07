Aladdin (ADN) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.56 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BITKER, BitForex, TOPBTC and CoinBene. Aladdin has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $6.56 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,752.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.02236942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.04452584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00752225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00818765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009363 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00697464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,236,224,339 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

