Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,927 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

