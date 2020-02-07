Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Allegheny Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 52,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,810. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

