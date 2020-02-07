Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.12-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. Allegheny Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

