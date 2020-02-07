Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Buyback $800.00 million in Stock

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of ALLE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,743. Allegion has a 12-month low of $85.96 and a 12-month high of $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average is $112.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

