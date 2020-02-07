Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.96. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 746,202 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 66,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

