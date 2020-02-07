Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.86.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 211,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$46.30 and a 1 year high of C$55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

