AllSafe Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $247,834.00 and approximately $1,167.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

