Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,473.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,414.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,285.09. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

