Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $28.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,476.23. 1,679,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,199. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,414.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,285.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

