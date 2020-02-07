Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 37,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Alphabet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,414.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

