Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,414.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.21. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

