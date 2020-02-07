Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.91.

Get Altagas alerts:

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.45. 384,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.58. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.