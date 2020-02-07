Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,708,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,897,000 after purchasing an additional 720,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,075,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

