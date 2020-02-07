Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 7,138,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

