Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,050.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,550. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,882.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,812.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.