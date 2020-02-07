Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.
AMZN stock traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,050.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,550. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,882.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,812.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
