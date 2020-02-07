Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,204. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 68,775 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

