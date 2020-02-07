American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.97. American Superconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $149.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Superconductor by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 81,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.