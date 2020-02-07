American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

AVD stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,176. The company has a market cap of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185,022 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

