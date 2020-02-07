Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target upped by Cfra from $165.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $175.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $177.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

