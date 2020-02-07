AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05, RTT News reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AME opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,555.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

