AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05, RTT News reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE AME opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
