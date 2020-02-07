Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.45 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 117,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

