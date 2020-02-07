Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $43.90 or 0.00448164 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $205.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.73 or 0.05959646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039051 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002952 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

