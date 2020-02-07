Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CQP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,308. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.