Analysts Anticipate Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $366.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.70 million and the highest is $369.40 million. Infinera posted sales of $332.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Infinera by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Infinera by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

