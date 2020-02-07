Analysts Anticipate Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Noble Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE NBL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. 5,537,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

