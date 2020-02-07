Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 619,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

