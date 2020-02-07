Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.10). Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%.

REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 76.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

