Analysts Set AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) PT at GBX 7,735

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,735 ($101.75).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN traded up GBX 78 ($1.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 7,741 ($101.83). 3,304,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,677.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,290.34. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.