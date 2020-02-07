Analysts Set Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $75.10

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $5,411,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,719. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.