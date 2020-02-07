Analysts Set Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 603.38

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 608.56 ($8.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider David Roberts acquired 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092.

BEZ traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 601 ($7.91). 2,969,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 568.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

