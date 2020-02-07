Analysts Set Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,569.88

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,524.75 ($59.52).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BKG stock traded down GBX 100 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,180 ($68.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,504 ($72.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,045.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,430.40.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

