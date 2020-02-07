Analysts Set Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT at $40.00

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 250,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

