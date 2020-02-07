Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price at $71.80

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 770,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,770. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.