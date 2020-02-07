Analysts Set Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Target Price at $19.46

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLPH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

DLPH stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.