Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $25.50

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

RRR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 531,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.23 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

