Analysts Set Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,392.89

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,448.83 ($19.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of SSE to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,592.50 ($20.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,476.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,290.61. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

